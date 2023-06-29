On Air: Federal News Network
Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023

The Associated Press
June 29, 2023 12:20 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up $4.27 to $142.86

Bank stocks rose after 23 of the nation’s biggest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress testing” of their ability to withstand a severe recession.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK), up $4.07 to $29.61

The company will rebrand as Bed Bath & Beyond after buying that bankrupt company’s intellectual property.

Visa Inc. (V), up $6.04 to $234.01

The digital payments company acquired Pismo, a financial technology company with operations in Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $9.07 to $41.55

The maker of railroad freight cars’ results came in far ahead of what analysts expected and raised its annual sales forecast.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX), up $0.51 to $3.47

The maker of charging systems said its Pulsar Plus EV charger will be available in Costco stores beginning next month.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (MKC), down $2.54 to $89.31

The spice maker raised its forecast for full-year results.

Lindsay Corp. (LNN), down $9.33 to $115.39

The maker of irrigation systems reported earnings and sales for its latest quarter far below Wall Street’s forecasts.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR), up $6.30 to $69.67

The manufacturing company reported earnings for its latest quarter that easily beat analysts’ expectations.

