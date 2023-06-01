US applications for unemployment benefits tick up slightly as labor market remains healthy

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market. U.S. applications for jobless claims were 232,000 for the week ending May 27, an increase of just 2,000 from the previous week. The weekly claims numbers are considered representative of the number of U.S. layoffs. The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week... READ MORE

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains at healthy levels that continue to show a strong U.S. labor market.

U.S. applications for jobless claims were 232,000 for the week ending May 27, an increase of just 2,000 from the previous week.

The weekly claims numbers are considered representative of the number of U.S. layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 2,500 to 229,500.

Overall, 1.8 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended May 20, about 6,000 more than the previous week.

