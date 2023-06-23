On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Virgin Galactic, Starbucks fall; Smith & Wesson, CarMax rise, Friday, 6/23/2023

The Associated Press
June 23, 2023 4:13 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday.

3M Co., up 29 cents to $100.72.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics agreed to pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over chemical contamination.

Ford Motor Co., down 17 cents to $14.02.

The automaker is reportedly preparing to lay off more of its employees.

Sonic Automotive Inc., up 39 cents to $46.93.

The auto dealer is restructuring its EchoPark unit.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down 98 cents to $4.34.

The space travel company plans to sell up to $400 million of its stock.

Trupanion Inc., up $2.04 to $22.60.

The provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs said it received approval for rate increases in California and New York.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., up $2.27 to $13.51.

The firearm maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

CarMax Inc., up $7.89 to $86.21.

The used car dealership chain handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), down $2.51 to $98.34.

Workers at 150 of the coffee chain’s locations will strike in the coming week.

Top Stories