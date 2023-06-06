On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Wheat prices rise following collapse of major dam in southern Ukraine

The Associated Press
June 6, 2023 10:42 am
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher.

Wheat prices gained 2.4% in early trading Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1% (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73% ($3.46 per unit). Prices had jumped higher earlier in the day.

The destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which sits...

READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The collapse of a major dam in southern Ukraine sent global prices of wheat and corn higher.

Wheat prices gained 2.4% in early trading Tuesday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, to $6.39 a bushel. The cost of corn rose more than 1% (to $6.04 a bushel) and oats gained 0.73% ($3.46 per unit). Prices had jumped higher earlier in the day.

The destruction of Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, which sits on the Dnieper River in an area that Moscow controls, raised anxiety about a potential disruption to global supplies.

There are massive agricultural fields in Southern Ukraine where the dam burst.

        Insight by ExtraHop: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Kurt DelBene from the Department of Veterans Affairs will dive into zero trust and the future of training and automation at the VA. In addition, Tom Roeh from ExtraHop will provide an industry perspective.

Andrey Sizov, managing director of Black Sea agricultural markets research firm SovEcon, said the dam’s collapse “looks like a big escalation with dire consequences and huge headline risk.”

“This could be just the start of the bull run,” Sizov wrote on Twitter.

Wheat prices have been falling throughout the year.

Citi commodities analysts said Tuesday’s incident is “a reminder of lingering inflationary risk in the goods market.”

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area — and cutting off water supplies to to Crimea, which which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. It was not possible to verify the claims.

_________

AP Reporter Susie Blann contributed to this report from Kyiv, Ukraine.

        Read more: Business News

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|12 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
6|12 2023 AIAA AVIATION Forum
6|12 DigiMarCon New England 2023 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories