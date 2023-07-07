On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Austria’s top court rejects case filed by young people seeking tougher action against climate change

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 4:53 pm
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s top court on Friday dismissed a case brought by a dozen minors seeking to force the government to take tougher action against climate change.

The plaintiffs, born between 2006 and 2015, had argued that their constitutional rights were infringed, because the Alpine nation’s climate law doesn’t sufficiently protect them from the consequences of global warming.

The Constitutional Court noted that the lawsuit challenged only parts of the legislation and striking those...

READ MORE

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s top court on Friday dismissed a case brought by a dozen minors seeking to force the government to take tougher action against climate change.

The plaintiffs, born between 2006 and 2015, had argued that their constitutional rights were infringed, because the Alpine nation’s climate law doesn’t sufficiently protect them from the consequences of global warming.

The Constitutional Court noted that the lawsuit challenged only parts of the legislation and striking those down would distort its original intention.

Judges also concluded that amending the law the way that the plaintiffs requested wouldn’t resolve the underlying problem and rejected the case on formal grounds.

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin and agency and industry leaders will discuss what opportunities and resources are available for veterans and how employers can better meet the needs of veterans.

A similar lawsuit in Germany that prompted the government there to set new targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions two years ago.

Austria’s climate minister, a member of the environmentalist Green party, wants to revise the law and ensure the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reach net zero by 2040.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Science News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 Intelligence & National Security...
7|13 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2023 -...
7|13 Sustainability And Energy Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories