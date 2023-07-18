On Air: Panel Discussions
Bank of America, Novartis rise; Masimo falls, Tuesday, 7/18/2023

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 12:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC), up $1.34 to $30.74.

The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Synchrony Financial (SYF), up 66 cents to $36.17.

The consumer credit company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Novartis AG (NVS), up $4.58 to $103.52.

The drugmaker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Masimo Corp. (MASI), down $29.09 to $118.07.

The medical technology company gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), up $7.27 to $65.91.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $15.54 to $2,143.05.

The Mexican food chain is expanding into the Middle East as part of a broader international expansion plan.

Morgan Stanley (MS), up $5.68 to $92.05.

The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), up $1.86 to $45.40.

The investment bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
