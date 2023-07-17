On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
BridgeBio, Sony rise; Rivian, Ford fall, Monday, 7/17/2023

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 12:25 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $7.09 to $288.47.

Elon Musk’s ballyhooed Cybertruck rolled off the assembly line nearly two years behind the original schedule.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO), up $14.48 to $32.70.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential heart disease treatment.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), up 1 cent to $15.32.

The biopharmaceutical company is selling several liver disease drugs to Mirium Pharmaceuticals.

Sony Group Corp. (SONY), up $1.42 to $93.81.

The PlayStation maker will still have the Call of Duty video game series on its console after rival Microsoft buys its publisher Activision Blizzard.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 75 cents to $14.23.

The automaker lowered the sticker price on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

Paramount Global (PARA), down 64 cents to $15.32.

The media and entertainment company’s parent, National Amusements, is reportedly talking with creditors as it faces financial risks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 66 cents to $40.42.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Rivian Automobile Inc. (RIVN), down $1.26 to $23.56.

The electric truck maker faces increased competition from rival Tesla.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories