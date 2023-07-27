On Air: Federal News Network
Capital Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 27, 2023 6:56 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.3 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $51.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $20.71, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
