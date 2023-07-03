On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 3, 2023 3:13 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 85 cents to $69.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 76 cents to $74.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 10 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 85 cents to $69.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 76 cents to $74.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 10 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 144.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0911.

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News