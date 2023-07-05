On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 3:11 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2 to $71.79 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 40 cents to $76.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.40 to $1,927.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 29...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2 to $71.79 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 40 cents to $76.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $2.40 to $1,927.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 29 cents to $23.40 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.68 Japanese yen from 144.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0887.

        Insight by TransUnion: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jory Heckman and guest James Ross of the VA Office of Inspector General will explore fraud investigation and data protection strategy at the VA Office of Inspector General. In addition, Greg Schlichter of TransUnion will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|11 Emergency Management Series
7|11 The Netskope Unpacking Webinar Series
7|11 OptiPlex and Client Peripherals Deep...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories