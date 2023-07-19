On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 19, 2023 3:11 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|25 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
7|25 IPv6 Case Studies & Lessons Learned
7|25 Dell Technologies Webinar Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories