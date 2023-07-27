Corporate Office Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $46 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 59... READ MORE

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $46 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 59 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $30.3 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust specializing in suburban office properties, based in Columbia, Maryland, posted revenue of $169.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Corporate Office Properties expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 59 cents to 61 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.38 to $2.42 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFC

