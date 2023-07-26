On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Eagle Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 4:43 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported net income of $28.7 million in its second quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $165.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $80.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGBN

