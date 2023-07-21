On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023
LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspended trips indefinitely on Friday after a mechanical failure of its ramping system.

Lake Michigan Carferry, which owns and operates the S.S. Badger from Ludington, Michigan, to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it has “engaged a quick-response team of Great Lakes partners to repair the issue as quickly and safely as possible. They are at work now assessing the situation.”

Ticketed passengers can call 1-800-841-4243 for a refund or to change a reservation.

Designated a National Historic Landmark, the S.S. Badger was built in 1953 by Christy Corp. in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, for C&O Railway Co.

It once carried rail cars between Ludington and Manitowoc and can now accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor coaches and commercial trucks.

