FMC, Outset Medical fall; Iovance, Helen of Troy rise, Monday, 7/10/2023

The Associated Press
July 10, 2023 12:13 pm
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Monday:

FMC Corp. (FMC), down $12.18 to $92.07.

The chemical producer slashed its revenue forecast.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (HELE), up $18.26 to $130.80.

        Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

The personal and household products company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up 38 cents to $20.86.

The toymaker gained ground ahead of the release of the “Barbie” movie later this week.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), up $1.52 to $8.76.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on its potential lung cancer treatment.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM), down $1.66 to $18.81.

The medical technology company received a warning letter from regulators, partly over how it promotes the uses for a dialysis machine.

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $1.41 to $204.23.

The railroad has reached a tentative deal with a major union regarding paid sick leave.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP), up $4.87 to $33.73.

Carl Icahn has reportedly moved to separate his personal loans from the investment firm.

CSX Corp. (CSX), up 18 cents to $33.48.

The railroad gave investors an operations update.

