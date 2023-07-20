Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org. For access... READ MORE

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

TORNADO-PFIZER PLANT-EXPLAINER

U.S. hospital drug supplies may be strained further after a tornado ripped open the roof of a Pfizer factory this week. The company says its factory near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, makes nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals. Pfizer says all employees were accounted for after Wednesday’s storm. It also says it is still assessing damage. Experts say the damaged plant could lead to a supply disruption while Pfizer figures out next steps. Those could include shifting production to another location. By Tom Murphy. SENT: 640 words, photos.

XGR–BUDGET-CASINOS

RALEIGH, N.C. — As many as four new casinos could be authorized in North Carolina and video gambling machines legalized statewide in proposals now being discussed by legislators, the top General Assembly leaders said on Thursday. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters about the idea, which they said has yet to reach the level of actual legislation that could be voted upon. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words by 3 p.m.

SOUTH CAROLINA

HEAT WAVE-AIR-CONDITIONING

Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and extreme heat stretches across the American South. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures turn homes into “air fryers.” Air conditioning can be a matter of survival. But the resource that is essential for living safely through the extreme heat can come with high electricity bills. Some people say they are rationing air conditioning to avoid bills they can’t afford and cooling centers say they are seeing that as well. By Isabella O’Malley. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

KEVIN SPACEY TRIAL

LONDON — Kevin Spacey’s defense lawyer says three of the actor’s four accusers are liars. Attorney Patrick Gibbs told jurors Thursday in a London courtroom that the testimony against Spacey relied on fictions and fantasies. Gibbs suggested jurors not convict Spacey for a “clumsy pass” made on a fourth man. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey says he had consensual encounters with two men and a third man fabricated his allegations. The prosecutor in the case says Spacey is a bully and sexual predator whose trademark move was to grab men by the crotch. By Brian Melley. SENT: 960 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA–ORIOLES-RAYS

Baltimore plays Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

LOCALIZATION

HOLLYWOOD STRIKES-LOCALIZE IT: Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming — after advancing rapidly during the pandemic — has upended the economics of entertainment. Tens of thousands of actors have now joined screenwriters on picket lines outside studios and streaming services’ headquarters, seeking better pay and more details about streaming audiences. We provide tips on finding strike events near you and ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HEAT WAVE-LOCALIZE IT: The onslaught of searing temperatures struck parts of the United States again this week. Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch. We offer tips for localization. Find the latest Localize It guides.

HUNGER-COLLEGE-STUDENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Many college students who are struggling with hunger are facing the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted in the pandemic. COVID-era rule changes made it easier for as many as 3 million students to enter the SNAP, or food stamps, program. But now those changes are expiring, and thousands of college students will be gradually removed from a program they say is still vital to their ability to feed themselves and stay in school. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-STUDENT LOANS-LOCALIZE IT: Following through on a promise from last year, the Biden administration said last week it will cancel $39 billion in federal student loans for Americans who were enrolled in one of the government’s income-driven repayment plans. The relief will be granted to 804,000 borrowers as part of an action meant to correct past problems with the payment plans. New data released Tuesday by the Education Department shows how many people are eligible for the relief in each state, along with the combined student loan debt eligible for cancellation. It’s separate from the cancellation plan that the Supreme Court struck down, and from a new one the Biden administration is now developing. We link to the state breakdown, offer political context and other resources for localizing the story.

WORLD CUP-LOCALIZE IT: America’s star-studded women’s World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast. We list them for you and include players with U.S. ties from some other teams as well. We also point you to local club resources for potential watch parties and other events and link to AP’s planned coverage. Find the latest Localize It guides.

VIDEO

At Least 16 Injured by Powerful Tornado in North Carolina

Powerball has a winner for its $1 billion-plus jackpot

Senate divided over SCOTUS ethics code

Residuals are top of mind for actors picketing outside of Disney offices

AUDIO

Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US

American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why

Home sales fell in June to the slowest pace since January, limited by near-historic low inventory

Senate Judiciary panel to consider ethics rules for Supreme Court

U.S. STORIES

CONGRESS-KENNEDY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is defending himself against accusations that he traffics in racist and hateful online conspiracy theories, testifying at a House hearing on government censorship despite requests from outside groups to disinvite him. Republicans who called the Thursday hearing, hope to elevate Kennedy, who is mounting a longshot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden. They rejected requests to cancel the appearance. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HEAT WAVE-AIR CONDITIONING — Temperatures have peaked at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) the entire month of July in Phoenix and air conditioning has been a lifeline for many in the city. But this resource that is essential for living safely through this extreme heat comes with high electricity bills and not every household has an air conditioner. Experts say that the lack of cloud cover and high temperatures are turning homes into “air fryers” and that cooling centers are seeing high levels of people that are rationing their air conditioning to avoid costly electricity bills. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

TUPAC-INVESTIGATION-LAS VEGAS — A home searched by Las Vegas police investigating the drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur is tied to the uncle of a long-dead suspect in the killing. Public records show it’s the residence of the wife of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, whose nephew Orlando Anderson was a suspect shortly after the shooting nearly 30 years ago. SENT: 680 words, photo, audio.

BARBIE-MARKETING MANIA — Pink sauce on that Burger King burger? What about “Barbie-fying” your pet with sweaters and beds with Barbie motifs? If that’s too low-brow, perhaps you’d be interested in hot pink Barbie monogrammed knit leggings by luxury designer Balmain instead, selling at Neiman Marcus for a cool $2,150. Welcome to the wonderful and weird world of “Barbie” movie marketing. Ahead of Friday’s U.S. release of the “Barbie” movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. SENT: 880 words, photos.

