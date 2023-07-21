On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/21/2023

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 4:19 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday. The index had its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up just 2 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rallied for one of the S&P 500’s larger gains after...

READ MORE

Wall Street drifted to a mixed closed but still marked another weekly gain.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain of less than 0.1% Friday. The index had its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow edged up just 2 points and the Nasdaq fell 0.2% a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

Roper Technologies rallied for one of the S&P 500’s larger gains after reporting better profit and revenue than analysts expected. That helped offset a sharp drop for American Express, which reported revenue that was below forecasts.

On Friday:

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

The S&P 500 rose 1.47 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,536.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.50 points, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 6.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,960.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 30.92 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 718.66 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 80.90 points, or 0.6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 29.17 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 696.84 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,080.44 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,566.32 points, or 34.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 199.01 points, or 11.3%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|27 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
7|27 CISA Tabletop Exercise Package (CTEP)...
7|27 Tampa Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories