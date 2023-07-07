How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/7/2023

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wall Street drifted to a mixed close after data suggested the U.S. job market is still warm enough to keep the economy growing but maybe not so hot that it stokes inflation much higher.

The S&P 500 gave up a midday gain and ended 0.3% lower Friday. The Dow fell 187 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%. Small-company stocks rose.

A lot is riding on whether the economy can navigate the narrow pathway to avoid a long-predicted recession. Friday’s report showed that employers added fewer jobs in June than in May, not far off economists’ expectations. Treasury yields were mixed.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 12.64 points, or 0.3%, to 4,398.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187.38 points, or 0.6%, to 33,734.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 18.33 points, or 0.1%, to 13,660.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.43 points, or 1.2%, to 1,864.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 51.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 672.72 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 127.21 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.07 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 559.45 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 587.63 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,194.23 points, or 30.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 103.42 points, or 5.9%.

