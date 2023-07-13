On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/13/2023

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street’s winning streak barreled into a fourth day following the latest signal that inflation is easing its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday for its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6% as Big Tech stocks led the way.

Treasury yields tumbled further in the bond market after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level cooled...

READ MORE

Wall Street’s winning streak barreled into a fourth day following the latest signal that inflation is easing its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday for its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 1.6% as Big Tech stocks led the way.

Treasury yields tumbled further in the bond market after a report showed inflation at the wholesale level cooled by more in June than expected. That has traders increasingly betting the Federal Reserve may end its blistering run of hikes to interest rates very soon.

On Thursday:

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

The S&P 500 rose 37.88 points, or 0.8%, to 4,510.04.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.71 points, or 0.1%, to 34,395.14.

The Nasdaq composite rose 219.61 points, or 1.6%, to 14,138.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.51 points, or 0.9%, to 1,950.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 111.09 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 660.26 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 477.85 points, or 3.5%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 86.23 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 670.54 points, or 17.5%.

The Dow is up 1,247.89 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,672.09 points, or 35.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 189.64 points, or 10.8%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories