How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/20/2023

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 4:28 pm
Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Thursday, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier and rose 163 points, or 0.5%, because it has less of an emphasis on tech...

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Thursday, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq lost 2.1%, its biggest drop in more than four months. The Dow was an outlier and rose 163 points, or 0.5%, because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled amid worries about how much cuts to prices will hurt its future profits. Netflix sank after a key measure of revenue declined.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.85 points, or 0.7%, to 4,534.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.97 points, or 0.5%, to 35,225.18.

The Nasdaq composite fell 294.71 points, or 2.1%, to 14,063.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.73 points, or 0.9%, to 1,967.16.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.45 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 716.15 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 50.40 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.07 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 695.37 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 2,077.93 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,596.82 points, or 34.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 205.91 points, or 11.7%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
