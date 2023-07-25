How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/25/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday to its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%. General Electric helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It helped to offset losses for airline stocks. ... ... READ MORE

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday to its highest close since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

General Electric helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It helped to offset losses for airline stocks.

The day’s headliners arrived after trading ended, when Alphabet and Microsoft reported their results for April through June.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 12.82 points, or 0.3%, to 4,567.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.83 points, or 0.1%, to 35,438.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 85.69 points, or 0.6%, to 14,144.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.43 points, less than 0.1%, to 1,966.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 31.12 points, or 0.7%

The Dow is up 210.38 points, or 0.6%

The Nasdaq is up 111.75 points, or 0.8%

The Russell 2000 is up 5.86 points, or 0.3%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 727.96 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 2,290.82 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,678.07 points, or 35.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 204.87 points, or 11.6%.

