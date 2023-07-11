On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday7/11/2023

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 4:39 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate profits.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after another quiet day of trading. The Dow rose 316 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices.

The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Activision Blizzard jumped 10% after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its takeover of the video game maker.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.73 points, or 0.7%, to 4,439.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.02 points, or 0.9%, to 34,261.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 75.22 points, or 0.5%, to 13,760.70.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.11 points, or 1%, to 1,913.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 40.31 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 526.54 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 99.98 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 48.70 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 599.76 points, or 15.6%.

The Dow is up 1,114.17 points, or 3.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,294.22 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 152.12 points, or 8.6%.

Top Stories