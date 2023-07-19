How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/19/2023

Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday after its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow added 109 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. Elevance Health helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting... READ MORE

Wall Street closed modestly higher following profit reports from a spate of banks and other big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday after its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Dow added 109 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%.

Elevance Health helped lead the market after it reported stronger profit and revenue for the spring than analysts expected. Several banks also rallied after reporting a rise in customer deposits. The S&P 500 is up nearly 19% for the year so far and at its highest level in more than 15 months.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.74 points, or 0.2%, to 4,565.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,061.21.

The Nasdaq composite rose 4.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,358.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.82 points, or 0.4%, to 1,984.89.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.30 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 552.18 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 244.32 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.80 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 726.22 points, or 18.9%.

The Dow is up 1,913.96 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,891.54 points, or 37.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.64 points, or 12.7%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.