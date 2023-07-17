On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Japan’s prime minister visits the UAE as part of a Gulf trip focused on energy and commerce

The Associated Press
July 17, 2023 9:39 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year.

Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman....

READ MORE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year.

Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting clean energy. He will visit gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday.

Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97% of its demand. It imports more than 75% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|23 World Congress 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories