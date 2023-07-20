On Air: Panel Discussions
Johnson & Johnson, Abbott rise; Discover Financial, Equifax fall, Thursday, 7/20/2023

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 12:11 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), up $9.37 to $168.11.

The maker of baby powder and a wide range of healthcare and consumer products raised its profit forecast for the year.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $3.89 to $139.37.

The technology and consulting company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Discover Financial Services (DFS), down $20.51 to $101.34.

The financial services company reported weak second-quarter results.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. (HCCI), up $3.91 to $45.85.

J.F. Lehman & Co. is buying the cleaning and waste management company for about $1.2 billion.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT), up $3.88 to $111.16.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Equifax Inc. (EFX), down $21.23 to $216.26.

The credit reporting company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN), down $5.30 to $83.55.

The staffing company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

The Travelers Cos. (TRV), up $2.80 to $173.36.

The insurer reported strong second-quarter revenue and premiums.

Top Stories