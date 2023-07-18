On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 7:35 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.43 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of...

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.86 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
