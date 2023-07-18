Lockheed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.73 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.43 per share.
The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.86 billion.
Lockheed expects full-year earnings to be $27 to $27.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $66.25 billion to $66.75 billion.
