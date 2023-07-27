Meta Platforms, Comcast rise; Bristol-Myers, Sunnova fall, Thursday, 7/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday: Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $19.56 to $318.13. Facebook’s parent company reported strong second-quarter financial results as online advertising rebounded. Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), up $2.68 to $45.59. READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Meta Platforms Inc. (META), up $19.56 to $318.13.

Facebook’s parent company reported strong second-quarter financial results as online advertising rebounded.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), up $2.68 to $45.59.

The owner of Universal and NBC beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), up $66.38 to $708.75.

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast.

Mattel Inc. (MAT), up 43 cents to $21.75.

The maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), down $2.33 to $61.08.

The biopharmaceutical company’s second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), down $2.47 to $18.03.

The residential solar company reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), up $54.18 to $394.03.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), up $10.84 to $111.72.

The cruise line raised its profit forecast for the year.

