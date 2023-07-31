On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

The Associated Press
July 31, 2023 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

New Relic Inc. (NEWR), up $9.95 to $84.

Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI),up $1.70 to $11.25.

...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

New Relic Inc. (NEWR), up $9.95 to $84.

Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI),up $1.70 to $11.25.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The personal finance company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM), up $10.22 to $52.40.

The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 40 cents to $2.67.

The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $3.12 to $108.21.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), up 55 cents to $53.14.

        Read more: Business News

The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), down $2.43 to $43.57.

The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 67 cents to $44.31.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|6 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories