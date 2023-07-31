New Relic, Nikola rise; Tempur Sealy falls, Monday, 7/31/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: New Relic Inc. (NEWR), up $9.95 to $84. Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI),up $1.70 to $11.25. ... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

New Relic Inc. (NEWR), up $9.95 to $84.

Francisco Partners and TPG are buying the cloud-based software analytics company.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI),up $1.70 to $11.25.

The personal finance company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM), up $10.22 to $52.40.

The automation technology company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 40 cents to $2.67.

The electric vehicle maker received an order for 13 trucks from J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), up $3.12 to $108.21.

The semiconductor components maker reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU), up 55 cents to $53.14.

The bank reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), down $2.43 to $43.57.

The mattress maker said its operations were disrupted by a cybersecurity incident.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 67 cents to $44.31.

The copper mining company gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

