On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Newell Brands, Intel rise; Ford, Sweetgreen fall: Friday, 7/28/2023

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 12:17 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $2.21 to $36.76.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

KLA Corp. (KLAC), up $26.66 to $509.02.

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $2.21 to $36.76.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

KLA Corp. (KLAC), up $26.66 to $509.02.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), up $9.86 to $126.98.

The financial services firm beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), up $4.52 to $156.63.

The maker of Charmin toilet paper and other consumer products reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 61 cents to $13.12.

The automaker is recalling more than 870,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. to fix the electric parking brake.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), up 74 cents to $10.99.

        Read more: Business News

The maker of Rubbermaid products beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR), down $1.98 to $20.85.

The laboratory equipment and materials company reported weak second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), down $1.47 to $13.98.

The restaurant chain reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 Medical Simulation Expo at Defense...
8|3 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|3 Introduction to Cognitive Radar and EW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories