On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 25, 2023 7:13 am
< a min read
      

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.7 million in its second quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.6 million,...

READ MORE

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.7 million in its second quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and amortization costs, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $175.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $107.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

_____

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SASR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SASR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|31 Africa Endeavor
7|31 AI & ML Project Management Training...
7|31 Traditional Analytics to Modern...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories