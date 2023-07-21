Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), up $4.48 to $44.26.
The publishing, education and media company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Autoliv Inc. (ALV), up $10.04 to $103.31.
The maker of automotive safety systems reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), up $18.23 to $499.82.
The industrial equipment maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
American Express Co. (AXP), down $6.03 to $171.08.
The credit card issuer is setting aside more money for possible defaults on payments.
CSX Corp. (CSX), down $1.19 to $32.52.
The railroad’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG), down $4.66 to $33.26.
The marketing and advertising company’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), down $3.76 to $65.61.
The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), up $1.02 to $150.74.
The paint and coatings maker raised its profit forecast for the year.
