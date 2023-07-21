On Air: Federal News Network
Scholastic, Autoliv rise; American Express, CSX fall, Friday, 7/21/2023

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 12:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), up $4.48 to $44.26.

The publishing, education and media company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV), up $10.04 to $103.31.

The maker of automotive safety systems reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), up $18.23 to $499.82.

The industrial equipment maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

American Express Co. (AXP), down $6.03 to $171.08.

The credit card issuer is setting aside more money for possible defaults on payments.

CSX Corp. (CSX), down $1.19 to $32.52.

The railroad’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG), down $4.66 to $33.26.

The marketing and advertising company’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), down $3.76 to $65.61.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), up $1.02 to $150.74.

The paint and coatings maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
