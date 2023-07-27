On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 27, 2023
EASTON, Md. (AP) — EASTON, Md. (AP) — Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $27.8 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
