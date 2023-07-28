On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 28, 2023
BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $476.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.06. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

