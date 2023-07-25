Tenable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16 million in its second quarter. The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per... READ MORE

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $195 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $190.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 18 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $197 million to $199 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 69 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $783 million to $791 million.

