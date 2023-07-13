On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Tentative deal reached in port strike on Canada’s west coast

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 2:50 pm
< a min read
      

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A tentative deal was reached Thursday between employers and workers in a strike that has halted shipments in and out of ports in Canada’s west coast region of British Columbia for nearly two weeks.

A statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association said it had reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The strike by 7,400 members of the union began July 1 and shut down...

READ MORE

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A tentative deal was reached Thursday between employers and workers in a strike that has halted shipments in and out of ports in Canada’s west coast region of British Columbia for nearly two weeks.

A statement from the BC Maritime Employers Association said it had reached a tentative agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. The strike by 7,400 members of the union began July 1 and shut down more than 30 west coast ports.

The statement said the four-year deal is subject to ratification by both parties, so details are not yet being released.

The affected ports handle cargo worth over 800 million Canadian dollars ($600 million) every day.

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

Business groups and the provincial governments had called on the national government to force an end to the strike.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories