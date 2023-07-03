Tesla, Rivian rise; Apple, AstraZeneca fall, Monday, 7/3/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Tesla Inc., up $18.05 to $279.82.
The electric vehicle maker reported strong second-quarter deliveries.
Netflix Inc., up 95 cents to $441.44.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Tesla Inc., up $18.05 to $279.82.
The electric vehicle maker reported strong second-quarter deliveries.
Netflix Inc., up 95 cents to $441.44.
The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly developing more targeted advertising formats.
AstraZeneca Plc., down $6.32 to $65.25.
The drug developer’s development update for a potential lung cancer treatment disappointed investors.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $4.07 to $326.61.
The investment bank is reportedly considering ending its partnership for consumer banking products with Apple.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc., up $3.30 to $58.
Private equity firms are reportedly interested in buying the financial technology company’s Worldpay business.
Rivian Automotive Inc., up $2.90 to $19.56.
The electric vehicle gave investors an encouraging update on second-quarter deliveries.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 76 cents to $40.76.
The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the base metal.
Apple Inc., down $1.51 to $192.46.
The iPhone maker is reportedly cutting production plans for its Vision Pro headset.
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.