The British Columbia port workers’ union has rejected a mediator’s agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The union representing port workers in the province of British Columbia has rejected a mediator’s tentative agreement meant to end a labor dispute that stopped goods moving in and out of harbors, including at Canada’s busiest port in Vancouver.

Rob Ashton, president of the International Longshore Workers Union Canada, said Tuesday in a statement that its caucus does not believe the deal can protect jobs “now or into the future.″

He also called the four-year agreement “far too long″ given the uncertainties in the industry and the economy overall.

The BC Maritime Employers Association said union leaders rejected the deal without sending it to a full membership vote.

“In rejecting this tentative agreement, ILWU Leadership is choosing to further harm Canada’s economy, international reputation and most importantly, to Canadians, their livelihoods and all those that rely on a stable supply chain,” the association said on its website.

The 13-day strike that ended last Thursday involved about 7,400 port workers at more than 30 port terminals and other sites across the province.

The employers association says the proposed deal included “considerable hikes in wages and benefits.″

The union said it was protecting the interests of workers.

“Our position since day one has been to protect our jurisdiction and this position has not changed,″ the union statement said.

The strike froze billions of dollars worth of cargo.

