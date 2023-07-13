On Air: Federal News Network
Trade Desk, MillerKnoll rise; CryoPort, Fastenal fall, Thursday, 7/13/2023

July 13, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Thursday.

Fastenal Co. (FAST), down $1.46 to $57.27.

The maker of industrial and construction fasteners reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial earnings.

Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), up $4.49 to $89.01.

The digital-advertising platform operator is replacing Activision Blizzard in the Nasdaq 100 index.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX), down $5.20 to $14.20.

The services and logistics provider for the life sciences industry lowered its revenue forecast for the year.

Progressive Corp. (PGR), down $16.60 to $115.51.

Wall Street was disappointed by the insurer’s monthly update on premiums and policies.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), up $1.20 to $17.66.

The furniture maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 26 cents to $90.41.

The entertainment giant extended CEO Bob Iger’s contract through 2026.

Phillips 66 (PSX) up $1.15 to $103.11.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.31 to $41.88.

The copper mining company rose along with prices for the base metal.

Top Stories