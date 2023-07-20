On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Turkey raises its key interest rate to 17.5% as orthodox economics return after May’s election

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 7:21 am
< a min read
      

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 17.5% Thursday in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May.

The 2.5 percentage point hike came a month after the bank raised rates from 8.5% to 15% following more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank started cutting rates in late 2021 in line with Erdogan’s belief that lowering interest rates...

READ MORE

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank raised its key interest rate to 17.5% Thursday in a further sign of commitment to orthodox economic policy following elections in May.

The 2.5 percentage point hike came a month after the bank raised rates from 8.5% to 15% following more than a year of rate-cutting prompted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank started cutting rates in late 2021 in line with Erdogan’s belief that lowering interest rates fights inflation, contradicting traditional economic theory.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|26 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|26 AUSA Warfighter: Summit &...
7|26 3rd Annual Critical Infrastructure...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories