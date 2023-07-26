On Air: Panel Discussions
Union Pacific, Boeing rise; Snap, Microsoft fall: Wednesday, 7/26/2023

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 11:48 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Union Pacific Corp. (UNP), up $21.23 to $236.78

The railroad operator installed a CEO that an activist investor had been pushing for.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $12.44 to $226.56

The aircraft maker reported a smaller loss for the spring than analysts expected, and revenue beat forecasts.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), up $6.90 to $129.69

The parent company of Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $14.05 to $336.93

The tech giant made comments that tempered huge expectations for growth from artificial intelligence.

Snap Inc. (SNAP), down $2.41 to $10.10

The owner of the Snapchat app reported declining sales and issued a disappointing forecast.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up 51 cents to $9.73

The clothing retailer tapped a Mattel executive responsible for re-energizing Barbie and Hot Wheels as its next CEO.

NatWest Group PLC (NWG), down 18 cents to $6.30

The CEO of the British bank is leaving after discussing personal details of populist politician Nigel Farage, a client, with a journalist.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW), up $2.20 to $9.89

The troubled bank agreed to be bought by Banc of California following months of speculation that it couldn’t survive on its own.

Top Stories