UnitedHealth Group, Elanco rise; Leslie's, State Street fall, Friday, 7/14/2023

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 12:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up 76 cents to $149.63.

The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $34.18 to $481.93.

The health insurer gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after beating analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), up $4.66 to $30.47.

The biopharmaceutical company acquired rights to a genetic disorder treatment outside of North America.

Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), up $1.15 to $11.75.

The animal healthcare company said U.S. regulators confirmed the safety of its Seresto flea and tick collar.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), down $3.26 to $6.26.

The swimming pool supplies company slashed its profit forecast for the year.

State Street Corp. (STT), down $7.75 $69.71.

The financial services company reported mostly disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY), up 74 cents to $23.85.

The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), down 29 cents to $1.65.

The cannabis producer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
