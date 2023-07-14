UnitedHealth Group, Elanco rise; Leslie’s, State Street fall, Friday, 7/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), up 76 cents to $149.63.
The bank reported strong second-quarter financial results.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $34.18 to $481.93.
The health insurer gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after beating analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), up $4.66 to $30.47.
The biopharmaceutical company acquired rights to a genetic disorder treatment outside of North America.
Elanco Animal Health Inc. (ELAN), up $1.15 to $11.75.
The animal healthcare company said U.S. regulators confirmed the safety of its Seresto flea and tick collar.
Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), down $3.26 to $6.26.
The swimming pool supplies company slashed its profit forecast for the year.
State Street Corp. (STT), down $7.75 $69.71.
The financial services company reported mostly disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY), up 74 cents to $23.85.
The bank holding company beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), down 29 cents to $1.65.
The cannabis producer reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial results.
