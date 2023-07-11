On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press
July 11, 2023 12:21 pm
1 min read
      

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

READ MORE

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Too Late by Colleen Hoover – 9781538756614 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Five-Star Weekendby Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316259385 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros – 9781649374080 – (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

4. Something Unexpected by Vi Keeland – 9781959827245 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

6. The Perfect Marriageby Jeneva Rose – 9781504071574 – (Bloodhound Books)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

8. Lessons in Chemistryby Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Obsessed by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316499583 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Happy Place by Emily Henry – 9780593441206 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

        Read more: Business News

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Wool (The Silo Saga) by Hugh Howey (Blackstone Publishing)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

4. Overkillby Sandra Brown (Hachette Audio)

5. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

6. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

7. The 48 Laws of Powerby Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

8. The Five-Star Weekend by Elin Hilderbrand (Hachette Audio)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

10. Greenlights (Unabridged)by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|17 Spangdahlem AB Tech Expo
7|17 .conf23
7|17 Homeland Security: Cybersecurity &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories