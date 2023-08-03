On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Airbnb profit jumps to $650 million in 2Q, as bookings increase and rental rates hold steady

Associated Press
August 3, 2023 4:25 pm
1 min read
      

Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit jumped more than 70% over last summer, to $650 million, as revenue rose on strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals.

The San Francisco company said bookings grew 11% over the same period last year, and average rates for rentals inched up by 1%.

Airbnb forecast that bookings will continue to rise in the third quarter, pushing revenue slightly above Wall Street expectations.

The shares fell about 1% shortly after late...

READ MORE

Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit jumped more than 70% over last summer, to $650 million, as revenue rose on strong bookings for summer-vacation rentals.

The San Francisco company said bookings grew 11% over the same period last year, and average rates for rentals inched up by 1%.

Airbnb forecast that bookings will continue to rise in the third quarter, pushing revenue slightly above Wall Street expectations.

The shares fell about 1% shortly after late trading began.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Airbnb has been battling complaints that high cleaning fees have pushed prices closer to, or even above, hotels for short rentals. It changed its site to display cleaning fees upfront, when consumers are price-shopping.

The rental giant is also offering more single rooms inside homes and apartments as a low-cost option, particularly for younger travelers.

And it is fighting back against cities that seek to limit or more tightly regulate short-term rentals.

Airbnb said Thursday its second-quarter profit rose from $379 million in the same period last year, when the company took $89 million in restructuring charges. Adjusted to exclude special items, Airbnb said it earned 98 cents per share.

Revenue increased 18% to $2.48 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 80 cents per share on $2.42 billion in revenue, according to a FactSet survey.

Airbnb predicted that third-quarter revenue will be $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.23 billion.

        Read more: Business News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories