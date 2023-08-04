On Air: Business of Government Hour
Amazon, Booking Holdings rise; Apple, Monster Beverage fall, Friday, 8/4/2023

The Associated Press
August 4, 2023
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $5.53 to $185.64,

The iPhone maker’s revenue slipped during its fiscal third quarter and indicated another decline for the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $14.15 to $143.06.

The online retail giant reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), up $284.39 to $3,124.30.

The online travel booking service reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST), down $1.93 to $56.05.

The energy drink maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), down $17.77 to $57.99.

The network security company gave investors a weak sales forecast for its current quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP), down $5.61 to $83.91.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.

Block Inc. (SQ), down $9.51 to $64.04.

The mobile payments services provider warned investors about a slowdown in payment volume growth.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), up $32.92 to $202.58.

The software company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

