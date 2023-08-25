AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Firefighters battle multiple wildfires in Greece, including one in the northeast that officials say is the largest recorded in the European Union. Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash in Kuzhenkino, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Moscow. The 15th BRICS summit took place in South Africa, with Putin appearing on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by... READ MORE

Firefighters battle multiple wildfires in Greece, including one in the northeast that officials say is the largest recorded in the European Union.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants were presumed dead in a plane crash in Kuzhenkino, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northwest of Moscow.

The 15th BRICS summit took place in South Africa, with Putin appearing on a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine.

In sports, Spain’s women’s soccer team won their first World Cup in Australia.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Markus Schreiber.

