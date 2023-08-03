On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Apple’s earnings top analysts’ forecasts, but year-over-year sales drop for a third time

MICHAEL LIEDTKE
August 3, 2023 5:01 pm
< a min read
      

Apple’s eked out a slightly higher profit last quarter even though sales dipped during the period, a time during which the iPhone maker became the first publicly held company in the U.S. to be valued at $3 trillion.

The results released Thursday covered April through June, the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s its longest stretch of declining sales in nearly seven years.

Revenue totaled $81.8 billion, down...

READ MORE

Apple’s eked out a slightly higher profit last quarter even though sales dipped during the period, a time during which the iPhone maker became the first publicly held company in the U.S. to be valued at $3 trillion.

The results released Thursday covered April through June, the third consecutive quarter that Apple has posted a year-over-year decline in revenue. That’s its longest stretch of declining sales in nearly seven years.

Revenue totaled $81.8 billion, down 1% from last year. Profit edged up by less than 1% from a year ago to $19.9 billion, or $1.26 per share.

The earnings were better than the $1.20 per share projected by analysts polled by FactSet Research, while revenue matched analyst forecasts.

        Insight by CrowdStrike: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders will discuss what strategies and trends agencies are employing in their cybersecurity journey. Register today!

But iPhones sales — the product segment watched most closely by Wall Street — fell 2% from a year ago to $39.7 billion, below analysts’ predictions.

Apple’s stock declined by about 1% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|9 ChannelPro SMB Forum 2023: Newark
8|9 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|9 Emergency Management Series
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories