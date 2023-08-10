On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

AppLovin, Wynn Resorts rise; Tapestry, Plug Power fall, Thursday, 8/10/2023

The Associated Press
August 10, 2023 12:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Illumina Inc. (ILMN),up $1.05 to $185.54.

The genetic testing tools company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $7.59 to $37.

        Insight by Emergent...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Illumina Inc. (ILMN),up $1.05 to $185.54.

The genetic testing tools company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $7.59 to $37.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

The mobile technology company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM), up $8.67 to $57.89.

The security service company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN), up $3.87 to $105.42.

The casino operator beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Tapestry Inc. (TPR), down $5.54 to $35.71.

The owner of luxury handbag maker Coach is buying Capri Holdings, the owner of Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), down $1.51 to $9.24.

        Read more: Business News

The alternative energy company reported a bigger loss than Wall Street expected.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), down 1 cent to $5.32.

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI), up $8.40 to $47.96.

The maker of mugs and coolers raised its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
8|16 2023 Space Warfighting Forum (SWF)
8|16 Washington DC DevLab
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories