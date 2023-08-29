Best Buy, Big Lots rise; NIO fall, Tuesday, 8/29/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Best Buy Co. (BBY), up $4.29 to $78.36.

The electronics retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM), up $2.17 to $145.06.

The jelly and peanut butter maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG), up $1.93 to $8.21.

The discount retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Donaldson Co. (DCI),up $2.68 to $63.99.

The maker of filtration systems gave investors a strong profit forecast for its fiscal year.

E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), up $11.38 to $134.01.

The cosmetics company is buying Naturium for $355 million in a cash-and-stock deal.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT),up $2.11 to $47.75.

The maker of drug delivery technologies named new board members and began a strategic review.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), up $1.81 to $24.59.

The security products and software company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

NIO Inc. (NIO), down 40 cents to $10.62.

The electric vehicle maker’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

