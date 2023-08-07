On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Beyond Meat revenue plummets in the second quarter due to flagging US demand

DEE-ANN DURBIN
August 7, 2023 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

For the...

READ MORE

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue plunged 30.5% in the second quarter as consumer demand for its burgers, sausages and other products fell despite price cuts.

The El Segundo, California-based company lowered its full-year revenue forecast as a result. Beyond Meat now expects revenue between $360 million and $380 million for the year. That’s down from the $375 million to $415 million it forecast at the end of the first quarter.

For the April-June period, Beyond Meat reported revenue of $102.1 million. That was lower than the $108.7 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

U.S. revenue dropped 40% as both retail and food service sales weakened. International revenue was down 8.7%.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Beyond Meat said its net loss narrowed to $53.5 million, or 83 cents per share, as it reigned in logistics and manufacturing costs. That was slightly better than the 84-cent loss analysts had forecast.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|13 EANGUS 52nd Annual Conference 2023
8|13 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories