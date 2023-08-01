On Air: Panel Discussions
Caterpillar, Oshkosh rise; JetBlue Airways, Rockwell Automation fall, Tuesday, 8/1/2023

The Associated Press
August 1, 2023 12:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), up $20.26 to $285.43.

The maker of bulldozers and excavators reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), up $32.74 to $187.83.

The cloud networking company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Oshkosh Corp. (OSK), up $8.42 to $100.49.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Trex Co. (TREX), up $4.85 to $73.99.

The maker of fencing and decking products reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), down 66 cents to $7.11.

The airline slashed its profit forecast for the year as it pulls out of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN), up $7.71 to $117.96.

The electronic payment processing company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Watsco Inc. (WSO), down $3.57 to $374.62.

The maker of air conditioners and heaters reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), down $30.83 to $305.46.

The industrial equipment and software maker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Top Stories